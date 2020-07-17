All apartments in Pittsburgh
5515 Baum Blvd. #7
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 AM

5515 Baum Blvd. #7

5515 Baum Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Bloomfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This second floor unit features hardwood floors, central air, a custom granite kitchen, ceramic bathroom, ceiling fans and walk-in closet. It looks our over a shared patio. There is shared, but free, laundry in the common hallway, and one designated parking space in the back. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays electric only. The heat is electric.

A lease would need to start August 19, 2020 and the lease would need to end the least day of April, May, June or July 2021.
This complex at 5511 Baum, 5515 Baum and 5519 Baum used to be two large single-family mansions which were built decades ago. Our company bought both mansions in 2012 and turned them into 27 apartments. We saved some of the original features of the mansions, such as stained-glass windows, but all plumbing, electric, drywall, windows, HVAC and flooring is new. All 27 kitchens and 27 bathrooms are, of course, new.

This property is only blocks from lots of shops and restaurants including Market District, Giant Eagle-Shadyside, Aldi, Rite Aid, Crazy Mocha, Wendy's, Panera and so much more. The busway to quickly get you downtown is only a 5 minute walk away.
One assigned parking space is included with each apartment and additional spots may be available at a discounted rate for tenants.
All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum, and there is a little park less than a block away from this building for dogs to enjoy. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

