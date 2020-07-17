5515 Baum Blvd. #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This second floor unit features hardwood floors, central air, a custom granite kitchen, ceramic bathroom, ceiling fans and walk-in closet. It looks our over a shared patio. There is shared, but free, laundry in the common hallway, and one designated parking space in the back. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays electric only. The heat is electric.



A lease would need to start August 19, 2020 and the lease would need to end the least day of April, May, June or July 2021.

This complex at 5511 Baum, 5515 Baum and 5519 Baum used to be two large single-family mansions which were built decades ago. Our company bought both mansions in 2012 and turned them into 27 apartments. We saved some of the original features of the mansions, such as stained-glass windows, but all plumbing, electric, drywall, windows, HVAC and flooring is new. All 27 kitchens and 27 bathrooms are, of course, new.



This property is only blocks from lots of shops and restaurants including Market District, Giant Eagle-Shadyside, Aldi, Rite Aid, Crazy Mocha, Wendy's, Panera and so much more. The busway to quickly get you downtown is only a 5 minute walk away.

One assigned parking space is included with each apartment and additional spots may be available at a discounted rate for tenants.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum, and there is a little park less than a block away from this building for dogs to enjoy. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.