522 Knoll St - 2

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this newly renovated 2.5 BR/ 1 BA apartment located in Deutschtown in the Northside. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen, central AC, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, newly renovated bathroom, walk in closet, decorative mantel.



Utilities:

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.

Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:

$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person



Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent

No Dogs- Sorry



Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.