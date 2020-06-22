522 Knoll St - 2

Amenities
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this newly renovated 2.5 BR/ 1 BA apartment located in Deutschtown in the Northside. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen, central AC, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, newly renovated bathroom, walk in closet, decorative mantel.
Utilities:
Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person
Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry
Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.