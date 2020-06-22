All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

522 Knoll St - 2

522 Knoll Street · (412) 927-7818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pittsburgh
Location

522 Knoll Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this newly renovated 2.5 BR/ 1 BA apartment located in Deutschtown in the Northside. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen, central AC, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, newly renovated bathroom, walk in closet, decorative mantel.

Utilities:
Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person

Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry

Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Knoll St - 2 have any available units?
522 Knoll St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Knoll St - 2 have?
Some of 522 Knoll St - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Knoll St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Knoll St - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Knoll St - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Knoll St - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 522 Knoll St - 2 offer parking?
No, 522 Knoll St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 522 Knoll St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Knoll St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Knoll St - 2 have a pool?
No, 522 Knoll St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Knoll St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 522 Knoll St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Knoll St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Knoll St - 2 has units with dishwashers.
