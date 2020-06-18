All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 504 Maryland Avenue #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
504 Maryland Avenue #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:16 PM

504 Maryland Avenue #2

504 Maryland Avenue · (412) 683-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Shadyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

504 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 504 Maryland Avenue - 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities
**Water and Sewage is $100.00 a month**
**Trash Removal is Included

Available: August 1, 2020!

Features:
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Recently Renovated Kitchen (Stove & Fridge)
- High Ceilings
- Multi Level Apartment
- Central Air Conditioning
- Washer and Dryer in Building
- Locked Front Entry

Pet Policy:
Cat OK with Additional Refundable Pet Deposit ($500) & Monthly Pet Rent ($20).

Location:
504 Maryland is only 1/2 Block to Ellsworth Avenue! Many Restaurants are all within walking distance!
Right across the street is the busway which will make for an easy commute into Downtown Pittsburgh.
You are only minutes to Shadyside Hospital, Walnut Street, and Bakery Square attractions.
Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh are right down Fifth Avenue!

Give us a call to set up your next appointment!

Contact:
John C.R. Kelly Realty, Inc.
Office: 412-683-7300

Website: www.jcrkelly.com

(RLNE5693408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have any available units?
504 Maryland Avenue #2 has a unit available for $2,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have?
Some of 504 Maryland Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Maryland Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
504 Maryland Avenue #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Maryland Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 offer parking?
No, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 does not offer parking.
Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Maryland Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Maryland Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 504 Maryland Avenue #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity