Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

504 Maryland Avenue - 2 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom In Shadyside! Lots of Room! Avail August 1st! Call Today - 504 Maryland Avenue, Apt #2

Pittsburgh, PA 15232



Monthly Rent: $2,365.00 + Utilities

**Water and Sewage is $100.00 a month**

**Trash Removal is Included



Available: August 1, 2020!



Features:

- Wall to Wall Carpet

- Recently Renovated Kitchen (Stove & Fridge)

- High Ceilings

- Multi Level Apartment

- Central Air Conditioning

- Washer and Dryer in Building

- Locked Front Entry



Pet Policy:

Cat OK with Additional Refundable Pet Deposit ($500) & Monthly Pet Rent ($20).



Location:

504 Maryland is only 1/2 Block to Ellsworth Avenue! Many Restaurants are all within walking distance!

Right across the street is the busway which will make for an easy commute into Downtown Pittsburgh.

You are only minutes to Shadyside Hospital, Walnut Street, and Bakery Square attractions.

Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh are right down Fifth Avenue!



Give us a call to set up your next appointment!



Contact:

John C.R. Kelly Realty, Inc.

Office: 412-683-7300



Website: www.jcrkelly.com



(RLNE5693408)