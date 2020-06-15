All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 PM

438 South Atlantic Avenue #2

438 South Atlantic Avenue · (412) 683-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

438 South Atlantic Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 438 South Atlantic Avenue - 2 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom

Monthly Rent: $1,845.00 + Gas & Electric
**$100 per month for water & sewage

Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Equipped Kitchen Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher
- High Ceilings
- Multi-Level Apartment
- Central Air Conditioning
- Front Porch (Common)
- Washer / Dryer in Unit

Pet Policy:
Cat OK with Additional Refundable Pet Deposit ($500) & Monthly Pet Rent ($20).

Location:
- Easy commute into Downtown Pittsburgh.
- You are only minutes to Shadyside Hospital, Walnut Street and Bakery Square Attractions.
- Ideal Location for CMU & University of Pittsburgh Students!

Give us a call to set up an appointment!

Contact: John C.R. Kelly Realty, Inc.
Office: 412-683-7300

Website: www.jcrkelly.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5680090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have any available units?
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have?
Some of 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 does offer parking.
Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 South Atlantic Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.
