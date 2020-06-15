438 South Atlantic Avenue #2

Amenities
Pittsburgh Living - Lots of Space, Parking & Hardwood Floors! - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
Monthly Rent: $1,845.00 + Gas & Electric
**$100 per month for water & sewage
Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Equipped Kitchen Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher
- High Ceilings
- Multi-Level Apartment
- Central Air Conditioning
- Front Porch (Common)
- Washer / Dryer in Unit
Pet Policy:
Cat OK with Additional Refundable Pet Deposit ($500) & Monthly Pet Rent ($20).
Location:
- Easy commute into Downtown Pittsburgh.
- You are only minutes to Shadyside Hospital, Walnut Street and Bakery Square Attractions.
- Ideal Location for CMU & University of Pittsburgh Students!
Give us a call to set up an appointment!
Contact: John C.R. Kelly Realty, Inc.
Office: 412-683-7300
Website: www.jcrkelly.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5680090)