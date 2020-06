Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance some paid utils

This 1 BR/1 Bath apartment is located near the intersection of Atwood and Dawson Street making it an easy walk to anywhere in Oakland and Schenley Park! Close to the universities, hospitals, restaurants, and more!



Property Highlights:

- Great view of downtown and South Oakland

- One large closet in living room

- Extended personal entry hallway

- Secure building

- Coin operated laundry and storage in the basement

- 4th floor apartment

- 24 hour maintenance - professionally managed

- Tenants pay gas and electric



Available NOW!

