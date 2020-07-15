4014 Beechwood Blvd

Amenities
4014 Beechwood Boulevard is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Squirrel Hill.
Close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill Shops, Universities, Hospitals and Pittsburgh's East End. Walking distance to major bus lines.
Property Highlights:
Recently upgraded new granite and tile in kitchen
Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator
Fresh paint throughout entire home
Washer and dryer in basement
Hardwood floors throughout
Attached one car garage and plenty of on street parking
Large deck
Non-smoking property
Pets Allowed
Fenced Yard
Lawn
Near Transportation
Tenants responsible for utilities
Available August 1st, 2020
