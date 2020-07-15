All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 4014 Beechwood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
4014 Beechwood Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

4014 Beechwood Blvd

4014 Beechwood Boulevard · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4014 Beechwood Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4014 Beechwood Boulevard is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Squirrel Hill.

Close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill Shops, Universities, Hospitals and Pittsburgh's East End. Walking distance to major bus lines.

Property Highlights:
Recently upgraded new granite and tile in kitchen
Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator
Fresh paint throughout entire home
Washer and dryer in basement
Hardwood floors throughout
Attached one car garage and plenty of on street parking
Large deck
Non-smoking property
Pets Allowed
Fenced Yard
Lawn
Near Transportation
Tenants responsible for utilities

Available August 1st, 2020
Posted by Ikos HQ

(RLNE5897100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have any available units?
4014 Beechwood Blvd has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have?
Some of 4014 Beechwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Beechwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Beechwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Beechwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Beechwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Beechwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Beechwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 4014 Beechwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4014 Beechwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Beechwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Beechwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4014 Beechwood Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity