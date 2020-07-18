Lawrenceville Great location at the corner of 37th street, off amazing block of Butler St 1st floor, open living room and kitchen, stainless appliances, kitchen island Wood style flooring throughout, custom lighting Tenant pays gas and electric
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Peoria Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
What amenities does 3705 Peoria Way have?
Some of 3705 Peoria Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Peoria Way currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Peoria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.