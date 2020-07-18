All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

3705 Peoria Way

3705 Peoria Way · (412) 665-0500
Location

3705 Peoria Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Lower Lawrenceville

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
oven
Lawrenceville
Great location at the corner of 37th street, off amazing block of Butler St
1st floor, open living room and kitchen, stainless appliances, kitchen island
Wood style flooring throughout, custom lighting
Tenant pays gas and electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Peoria Way have any available units?
3705 Peoria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Peoria Way have?
Some of 3705 Peoria Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Peoria Way currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Peoria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Peoria Way pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Peoria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3705 Peoria Way offer parking?
No, 3705 Peoria Way does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Peoria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Peoria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Peoria Way have a pool?
No, 3705 Peoria Way does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Peoria Way have accessible units?
No, 3705 Peoria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Peoria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Peoria Way has units with dishwashers.
