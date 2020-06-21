All apartments in Pittsburgh
Location

3472 Ligonier Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Lower Lawrenceville

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Just remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath +office - Currently being remodeled 2 bed + office/1 bath. New everything....flooring, kitchen, stainless appliances. Enjoy a summer night in the back courtyard!

(RLNE5845351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3472 Ligonier Street have any available units?
3472 Ligonier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 3472 Ligonier Street currently offering any rent specials?
3472 Ligonier Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3472 Ligonier Street pet-friendly?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street offer parking?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not offer parking.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street have a pool?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not have a pool.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street have accessible units?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3472 Ligonier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3472 Ligonier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
