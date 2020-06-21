336 Redwood Street

Amenities

Available: 7/3/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



Description:

This large 4 bedroom house is situated at top of the hill on a quiet low traffic street just steps away from the Phillips Park entrance. The house features a spacious living room with a bar area, a galley kitchen that opens to a large formal dining room, plus a family room all on the main level. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, with nice views from the back bedrooms, and one full bath. On the lower level, there is another full bathroom that you can use, and washer/dryer hookups. There is also a heated game room with walk-out to access to the back yard.



Parking: Street Parking Only.



Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups are in the basement



Located in Carrick near Mount Washington, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, Beechview, Dormont, Brookline, Brentwood, Whitehall, Mt Lebanon, Castle Shannon, Greentree, Carnegie, Crafton, Robinson, South Hills; the Liberty Tunnel, Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown, the Cultural District, the Strip District.



NO SMOKING



Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



