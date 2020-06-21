All apartments in Pittsburgh
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

336 Redwood Street

336 Redwood Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Carrick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
game room
e-payments
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 7/3/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour:

Description:
This large 4 bedroom house is situated at top of the hill on a quiet low traffic street just steps away from the Phillips Park entrance. The house features a spacious living room with a bar area, a galley kitchen that opens to a large formal dining room, plus a family room all on the main level. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, with nice views from the back bedrooms, and one full bath. On the lower level, there is another full bathroom that you can use, and washer/dryer hookups. There is also a heated game room with walk-out to access to the back yard.

Parking: Street Parking Only.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups are in the basement

Located in Carrick near Mount Washington, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes, Beechview, Dormont, Brookline, Brentwood, Whitehall, Mt Lebanon, Castle Shannon, Greentree, Carnegie, Crafton, Robinson, South Hills; the Liberty Tunnel, Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown, the Cultural District, the Strip District.

NO SMOKING

Pets: Pets may be considered. Dogs must not be on the restricted breeds list. Ask us about our pet policy.

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property:

Schedule a tour:

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Redwood Street have any available units?
336 Redwood Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Redwood Street have?
Some of 336 Redwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Redwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Redwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Redwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Redwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 336 Redwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 336 Redwood Street does offer parking.
Does 336 Redwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Redwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Redwood Street have a pool?
No, 336 Redwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Redwood Street have accessible units?
No, 336 Redwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Redwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Redwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
