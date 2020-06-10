3253 Fadette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh. Hard surface flooring throughout the entire home, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, refrigerator, and gas stove. Unfinished basement perfect for storage space. No laundry. Covered front porch, large fenced in backyard, gravel driveway with one off street parking space.



Available June 1, 2020!

$995/month, plus all utilities

No pets. No Section 8. No smoking.



Security deposit $995, application fee $30. Tenants must pass background/credit check and provide financial verification.



Text/Call Elaine 412-265-8958

elaine@rivaridge.biz



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743260)