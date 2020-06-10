All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3253 Fadette St

3253 Fadette Street · (412) 265-8958
Location

3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Sheraden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3253 Fadette St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh. Hard surface flooring throughout the entire home, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, refrigerator, and gas stove. Unfinished basement perfect for storage space. No laundry. Covered front porch, large fenced in backyard, gravel driveway with one off street parking space.

Available June 1, 2020!
$995/month, plus all utilities
No pets. No Section 8. No smoking.

Security deposit $995, application fee $30. Tenants must pass background/credit check and provide financial verification.

Text/Call Elaine 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 Fadette St have any available units?
3253 Fadette St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3253 Fadette St have?
Some of 3253 Fadette St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 Fadette St currently offering any rent specials?
3253 Fadette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 Fadette St pet-friendly?
No, 3253 Fadette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3253 Fadette St offer parking?
Yes, 3253 Fadette St does offer parking.
Does 3253 Fadette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3253 Fadette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 Fadette St have a pool?
No, 3253 Fadette St does not have a pool.
Does 3253 Fadette St have accessible units?
No, 3253 Fadette St does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 Fadette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3253 Fadette St does not have units with dishwashers.
