324 Moore Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

324 Moore Avenue

324 Moore Avenue · (512) 494-1111
Location

324 Moore Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Knoxville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 324 Moore Avenue · Avail. now

$900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Pending Sale Please see Blaine - 324 Moore Ave Knoxville PA Price Reduced to Only $$15K

Great Investment Opportunity!

0.06 acres of land with a cute brick house of 1,450 Sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.

We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $15,000 and your payments will be about $400 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text 254 307 2773 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Moore Avenue have any available units?
324 Moore Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 324 Moore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 Moore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Moore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 324 Moore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 324 Moore Avenue offer parking?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 324 Moore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Moore Avenue have a pool?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 324 Moore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Moore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Moore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Moore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
