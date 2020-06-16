324 Moore Avenue

Amenities

Pending Sale Please see Blaine - 324 Moore Ave Knoxville PA Price Reduced to Only $$15K



Great Investment Opportunity!



0.06 acres of land with a cute brick house of 1,450 Sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.



We will make you the loan. The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $1500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.



The price is $15,000 and your payments will be about $400 a month. You will be the deeded owner.



Text 254 307 2773 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.



