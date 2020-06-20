All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

318 Saline Street - 2

318 Saline Street · (412) 520-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Saline Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***

***Please Read The Entire Ad***

Available: 7/3/20

This unit is not eligible for section 8

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/318-saline-street---2?p=TenantTurner

Description:
This updated 2 bedrooms one bath apartment in The Four Mile Run area of Greenfield features hardwood floors throughout, two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath and a galley kitchen that opens up into the dining/living area. This is the second floor unit of a 3 unit apartment. The building is located next to the Panther Hollow Trail through Schenley Park leading to CMU, Pitt, and central Oakland. Just a couple of blocks from the Eliza Furnace Trail to downtown and the South Side, and the GAP Trail. Just minutes from the shops, dining and entertainment of the South Side Flats!

Parking: Street Parking Only.
Laundry: There are washer and dryer hookups in the bsement.
Tenants Responsibilities: Gas, Electric.

Located near: Located in the Four Mile Run area of Greenfield near South Oakland, Central Oakland, Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill, University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), South Side Flats, Southside Slopes, Hazelwood, UPMC Hospitals, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

NO SMOKING

Pets: No Pets

Pay Your Rent Online.
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.

Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=33881
Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/318-saline-street---2?p=TenantTurner

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC

For information on us see www.thefullhousellc.com
For a list of our available units and an application for rentals see https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/thefullhousellc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

