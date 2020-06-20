318 Saline Street - 2.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad. This is a Full House LLC offering ONLY***



***Please Read The Entire Ad***



Available: 7/3/20



This unit is not eligible for section 8



Description:

This updated 2 bedrooms one bath apartment in The Four Mile Run area of Greenfield features hardwood floors throughout, two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath and a galley kitchen that opens up into the dining/living area. This is the second floor unit of a 3 unit apartment. The building is located next to the Panther Hollow Trail through Schenley Park leading to CMU, Pitt, and central Oakland. Just a couple of blocks from the Eliza Furnace Trail to downtown and the South Side, and the GAP Trail. Just minutes from the shops, dining and entertainment of the South Side Flats!



Parking: Street Parking Only.

Laundry: There are washer and dryer hookups in the bsement.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas, Electric.



Located near: Located in the Four Mile Run area of Greenfield near South Oakland, Central Oakland, Schenley Park, Squirrel Hill, University of Pittsburgh (Pitt), South Side Flats, Southside Slopes, Hazelwood, UPMC Hospitals, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).



NO SMOKING



Pets: No Pets



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys.



