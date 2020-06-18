All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

28 Magdalene Street

28 Magdalene Street · (412) 520-7684
Location

28 Magdalene Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
****This Unit is not approved for section 8****
****Please read the entire ad****

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/EMhv0q
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/knTrTgNl93o
Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/28-magdalene-street?p=TenantTurner

Available 6/1 accepting 8/1/20 move-in dates as well!

Description: Newly Renovated spacious 4BR and 2 full bath house in the South Side slopes area of Pittsburgh. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with new cabinetry, to go with the new flooring, and neutral paint throughout the entire house. The first floor features the kitchen, laundry(washer and dryer included), and a full bathroom. The second floor features a spacious living room, one bedroom and direct access to the patio in the back of the house. Make your way to the third floor where you find 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Finish atop the house in the finished and spacious attic space that can be used as a fourth bedroom.

Great location! 5 Minutes from Carson Street, just minutes from Oakland and the Liberty tunnels. On street parking. No permit required. Washer and dryer located in clean newly painted basement with door opening out to back yard. Window air conditioners provided.

Other important information:

Parking: Steet Parking Only.

Utilities: Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.

Pets: No Pets!!!

Lease term: Minimum lease term 12 months.

Insurance: Must have renters' insurance before lease signing Applications: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). All adult tenants and co-signers must apply separately. We check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55464

Schedule a tour: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/28-magdalene-street?p=TenantTurner

For info about us, view our website www.thefullhousellc.com see the “Tenants” section to view all of our available units.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Magdalene Street have any available units?
28 Magdalene Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Magdalene Street have?
Some of 28 Magdalene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Magdalene Street currently offering any rent specials?
28 Magdalene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Magdalene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Magdalene Street is pet friendly.
Does 28 Magdalene Street offer parking?
Yes, 28 Magdalene Street does offer parking.
Does 28 Magdalene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Magdalene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Magdalene Street have a pool?
No, 28 Magdalene Street does not have a pool.
Does 28 Magdalene Street have accessible units?
No, 28 Magdalene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Magdalene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Magdalene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
