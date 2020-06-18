28 Magdalene Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

****This Unit is not approved for section 8****

****Please read the entire ad****



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/EMhv0q

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/knTrTgNl93o

Available 6/1 accepting 8/1/20 move-in dates as well!



Description: Newly Renovated spacious 4BR and 2 full bath house in the South Side slopes area of Pittsburgh. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with new cabinetry, to go with the new flooring, and neutral paint throughout the entire house. The first floor features the kitchen, laundry(washer and dryer included), and a full bathroom. The second floor features a spacious living room, one bedroom and direct access to the patio in the back of the house. Make your way to the third floor where you find 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Finish atop the house in the finished and spacious attic space that can be used as a fourth bedroom.



Great location! 5 Minutes from Carson Street, just minutes from Oakland and the Liberty tunnels. On street parking. No permit required. Washer and dryer located in clean newly painted basement with door opening out to back yard. Window air conditioners provided.



Other important information:



Parking: Steet Parking Only.



Utilities: Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.



Pets: No Pets!!!



Lease term: Minimum lease term 12 months.



Insurance: Must have renters' insurance before lease signing Applications: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). All adult tenants and co-signers must apply separately. We check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Apply for this property: https://thefullhouse.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55464



For info about us, view our website www.thefullhousellc.com see the “Tenants” section to view all of our available units.***