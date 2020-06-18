All apartments in Pittsburgh
2717 Josephine Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:39 PM

2717 Josephine Street

2717 Josephine Street
Location

2717 Josephine Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious South Side home close to shopping, night life, restaurants and so much more. Minutes away from public transportation, local hospitals, and college campuses. Updated kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Laundry on main level. Relax on the covered front porch. 3 off-street parking spots located in the rear of the home. Available for immediate move in. Schedule your appointment today!

PETS OK, restrictions and fees apply

Rent: $2000 + all utilities
Deposit: $2000
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Josephine Street have any available units?
2717 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Josephine Street have?
Some of 2717 Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Josephine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Josephine Street does offer parking.
Does 2717 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 2717 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 2717 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
