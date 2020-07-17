All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2708 McDowell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2708 McDowell Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:40 PM

2708 McDowell Street

2708 Mc Dowell Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1985616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2708 Mc Dowell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Marshall-Shadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,105

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.genstonemanagement.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Important Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is recommended (not required).. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. GenStone Management is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of GenStone Management pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 McDowell Street have any available units?
2708 McDowell Street has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 2708 McDowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2708 McDowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 McDowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 McDowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 2708 McDowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2708 McDowell Street offers parking.
Does 2708 McDowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 McDowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 McDowell Street have a pool?
Yes, 2708 McDowell Street has a pool.
Does 2708 McDowell Street have accessible units?
No, 2708 McDowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 McDowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 McDowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 McDowell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 McDowell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2708 McDowell Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity