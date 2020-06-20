All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2517 Kingwood St Unit 1

2517 Kingwood Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15234
Overbrook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook!

Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.

Property Highlights:

- Full equipped kitchen (stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven)
- Very spacious living room areas
- Additional room that can be used as 3rd bedroom, office, storage, etc.
- Shared back patio
- Attached garage
- Great natural lighting
- Abundance of closet space

Available Now!
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5777929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have any available units?
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have?
Some of 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Kingwood St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
