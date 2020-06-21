All apartments in Pittsburgh
2301 Mission Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:13 PM

2301 Mission Street

2301 Mission Street · (412) 366-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Mission Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Slopes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reside, relax, and entertain in these brand new, elegant and airy, 2-bed & 1-bath, move-in ready luxurious residences in the meticulously restored former St. Josaphat School located in Southside Slopes. Just minutes' commute from downtown Pittsburgh and a short walk to everything the Southside Flats has to offer. Enjoy vestiges of old-school charm masterfully blended with modern amenities! Fabulous features include; sweeping city views through expansive windows, energy-star stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, single-level open floor plan, enormous closets, striking gourmet kitchen with exotic granite, double vanity bathroom with separated private toilet and shower, in unit laundry, upscale ultra-modern LED lighting throughout, environmentally-conscious polished concrete floors, convenient surface or garage parking in abundance for both residents and guests. Zen garden and rooftop deck with breathtaking city views or downtown, Oakland and beyond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Mission Street have any available units?
2301 Mission Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Mission Street have?
Some of 2301 Mission Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Mission Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2301 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Mission Street does offer parking.
Does 2301 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 2301 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Mission Street has units with dishwashers.
