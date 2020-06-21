2301 Mission Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Reside, relax, and entertain in these brand new, elegant and airy, 2-bed & 1-bath, move-in ready luxurious residences in the meticulously restored former St. Josaphat School located in Southside Slopes. Just minutes' commute from downtown Pittsburgh and a short walk to everything the Southside Flats has to offer. Enjoy vestiges of old-school charm masterfully blended with modern amenities! Fabulous features include; sweeping city views through expansive windows, energy-star stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, single-level open floor plan, enormous closets, striking gourmet kitchen with exotic granite, double vanity bathroom with separated private toilet and shower, in unit laundry, upscale ultra-modern LED lighting throughout, environmentally-conscious polished concrete floors, convenient surface or garage parking in abundance for both residents and guests. Zen garden and rooftop deck with breathtaking city views or downtown, Oakland and beyond!