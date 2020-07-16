All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2246 Valera Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2246 Valera Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

2246 Valera Avenue

2246 Valera Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2246 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Carrick

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom apartment in Carrick
Water and gas= $120
Front and back porch
Lots of parking behind the house

Our requirements are as follows:
- Security deposit ($680+$120 = $800.00)
- 1st month's rent($680+$120= $800.00)
- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)
- Copy of Driver's License
- Renter's Insurance Required
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Valera Avenue have any available units?
2246 Valera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 Valera Avenue have?
Some of 2246 Valera Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Valera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Valera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Valera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Valera Avenue offers parking.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have a pool?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University