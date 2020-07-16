2246 Valera Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom apartment in Carrick

Water and gas= $120

Front and back porch

Lots of parking behind the house



Our requirements are as follows:

- Security deposit ($680+$120 = $800.00)

- 1st month's rent($680+$120= $800.00)

- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)

- Copy of Driver's License

- Renter's Insurance Required

- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.