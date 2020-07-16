Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 2246 Valera Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
2246 Valera Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2246 Valera Avenue
2246 Valera Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2246 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Carrick
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom apartment in Carrick
Water and gas= $120
Front and back porch
Lots of parking behind the house
Our requirements are as follows:
- Security deposit ($680+$120 = $800.00)
- 1st month's rent($680+$120= $800.00)
- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)
- Copy of Driver's License
- Renter's Insurance Required
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have any available units?
2246 Valera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pittsburgh, PA
.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pittsburgh Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2246 Valera Avenue have?
Some of 2246 Valera Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2246 Valera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Valera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Valera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh
.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Valera Avenue offers parking.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have a pool?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Valera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Valera Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Similar Pages
Pittsburgh 1 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with Parking
Pittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bethel Park, PA
South Park Township, PA
Jefferson Hills, PA
Murrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PA
Fernway, PA
Munhall, PA
Carnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Shadyside
Squirrel Hill South
North Oakland
Downtown Pittsburgh
East Liberty
Central Oakland
Bloomfield
Southside Flats
Apartments Near Colleges
Chatham University
Point Park University
Duquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
Carlow University