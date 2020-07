Amenities

THIS 12 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF OAKLAND, ABOVE THE GARAGE DOOR SALOON AND THE PIZZA ROMA RESTAURANT. IT IS THE PERFECT LOCATION FOR ANY STUDENT, LOCATED JUST ONE BLOCK FROM FORBES AVENUE AND IS AN EASY WALK TO THE UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES. EACH APARTMENT FEATURES A PRIVATE BATHROOM AND AN EQUIPPED EAT IN KITCHEN AND OFFERS THE CONVENIENCE OF LAUNDRY RIGHT IN THE BUILDING. PARKING IS ON STREET BY CITY PERMIT.

This is a smoke free, dog free building. All applicants must consent to a background and credit check. Application fees apply.