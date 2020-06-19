All apartments in Pittsburgh
216 Hastings Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

216 Hastings Street

216 Hastings Street · (412) 421-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1

The unit has a Sunroom, Living Room, and Dining Room.
Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher.
Hardwood floor throughout the unit.
Unit gets great natural sunlight.
Rent is $1350, and tenant pays gas and electric. This is the price for 2 people, 3 people will cost an additional fee per month.
Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher
Hardwood floor throughout the unit
Unit gets great natural sunlight
Tenants pay for electric and gas. We pay for water.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13031291

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5748717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Hastings Street have any available units?
216 Hastings Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 216 Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 Hastings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Hastings Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 Hastings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 216 Hastings Street offer parking?
No, 216 Hastings Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 216 Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 Hastings Street have accessible units?
No, 216 Hastings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Hastings Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Hastings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Hastings Street does not have units with air conditioning.
