216 Hastings Street

Amenities
1 Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1
The unit has a Sunroom, Living Room, and Dining Room.
Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher.
Hardwood floor throughout the unit.
Unit gets great natural sunlight.
Rent is $1350, and tenant pays gas and electric. This is the price for 2 people, 3 people will cost an additional fee per month.
Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher
Hardwood floor throughout the unit
Unit gets great natural sunlight
Tenants pay for electric and gas. We pay for water.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13031291
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5748717)