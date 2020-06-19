216 Hastings Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1 Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1



The unit has a Sunroom, Living Room, and Dining Room.

Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher.

Hardwood floor throughout the unit.

Unit gets great natural sunlight.

Rent is $1350, and tenant pays gas and electric. This is the price for 2 people, 3 people will cost an additional fee per month.

Updated Kitchen with a dishwasher

Hardwood floor throughout the unit

Unit gets great natural sunlight

Tenants pay for electric and gas. We pay for water.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13031291



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5748717)