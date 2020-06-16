1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment!



Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory. Brighton Heights is easily accessible to nearby north suburbs, and major regional attractions such as the Carnegie Science Center, the Children's Museum, the Andy Warhol Museum, Mattress Factory, PNC Park and Heinz Field. McKnight Road shopping and Ross Park Mall are less than ten minutes drive away. Pittsburgh International Airport is about a 30 minute drive away.



HIGHLIGHTS

- Newly renovated

- Wood loors

- Exposed brick

- Baseboard and boiler heat

- Tenant pays electric, $25 per month towards gas, and $50 per month towards water, billed on tenant ledger.



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- We do criminal, background, and eviction checks. Renters Insurance is required prior to move in.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5818661)