Pittsburgh, PA
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1

1803 Davis Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brighton Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment!

Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory. Brighton Heights is easily accessible to nearby north suburbs, and major regional attractions such as the Carnegie Science Center, the Children's Museum, the Andy Warhol Museum, Mattress Factory, PNC Park and Heinz Field. McKnight Road shopping and Ross Park Mall are less than ten minutes drive away. Pittsburgh International Airport is about a 30 minute drive away.

HIGHLIGHTS
- Newly renovated
- Wood loors
- Exposed brick
- Baseboard and boiler heat
- Tenant pays electric, $25 per month towards gas, and $50 per month towards water, billed on tenant ledger.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- We do criminal, background, and eviction checks. Renters Insurance is required prior to move in.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
