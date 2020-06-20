1632 Lowrie Street Apt 3

Amenities

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this spacious ( 1000+ SF) 2 bedroom / 1 bath completely renovated apartment in Troy Hill. The apartment is a quick drive to downtown Pittsburgh, the Strip District and Lawrenceville, and a short walk to Scratch restaurant, the Pear and a Pickle cafe, convenience stores and book shops.



The unit features washer/ dryer in unit, central AC, high ceilings, new LVP flooring throughout the unit. Custom kitchen with Cognac cabinets, Coffee Brown Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. The unit has maintained some of its original (19th Century) features including mantels, doors, and builtin wall cabinets in the living room.

The units are a perfect mix of old warm charm with a new modern renovation and finishes.



Utilities:

Gas and electric in tenant's name

Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:

$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person



Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent

No Dogs- Sorry



Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.