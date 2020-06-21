All apartments in Pittsburgh
1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1

1630 Lowrie Street · (412) 927-7818
Location

1630 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Troy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this spacious ( 1000+ SF) 2 bedroom / 1 bath completely renovated apartment in Troy Hill. The apartment is a quick drive to downtown Pittsburgh, the Strip District and Lawrenceville, and a short walk to Scratch restaurant, the Pear and a Pickle cafe, convenience stores and book shops.

The unit features washer/ dryer in unit, central AC, high ceilings, new LVP flooring throughout the unit. Custom kitchen with Cognac cabinets, Coffee Brown Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. The unit has maintained some of its original (19th Century) features including mantels, doors, and builtin wall cabinets in the living room. The units are a perfect mix of old warm charm with a new modern renovation and finishes. (please note pics here are of a similar unit, pics of this unit to be posted after renovations are finished)

Utilities:
Gas and electric in tenant's name
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person

Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry

Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have any available units?
1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have?
Some of 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Lowrie Street Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
