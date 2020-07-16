All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 15 2020

1518 Arch St Apt 3

1518 Arch Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

1518 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 3 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
INCREDIBLE PRIVATE ROOFTOP in this beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath in the Mexican War Streets. Easy highway access. Fantastic natural light, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large, private rooftop make this an unbeatable place to call home! Walkable to Downtown Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, PNC Park, a plethora of bars and restaurants, river trails, the Mattress Factory, the Children's Museum, the Aviary, Allegheny General Hospital, and Randyland!

Property Highlights:
- Wrap-around deck
- Coin op washer/dryer
- Dishwasher and Garbage disposal
- Jacuzzi tub
- New windows
- Landlord pays water/sewage/garbage
- Willing to consider a cat
- One off-street parking space for additional $50/month
- 2nd bedroom is smaller

Available now!
*No smoking*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5886971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have any available units?
1518 Arch St Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have?
Some of 1518 Arch St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Arch St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Arch St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Arch St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Arch St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Arch St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
