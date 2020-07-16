1518 Arch St Apt 3

Amenities

INCREDIBLE PRIVATE ROOFTOP in this beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath in the Mexican War Streets. Easy highway access. Fantastic natural light, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large, private rooftop make this an unbeatable place to call home! Walkable to Downtown Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, PNC Park, a plethora of bars and restaurants, river trails, the Mattress Factory, the Children's Museum, the Aviary, Allegheny General Hospital, and Randyland!



Property Highlights:

- Wrap-around deck

- Coin op washer/dryer

- Dishwasher and Garbage disposal

- Jacuzzi tub

- New windows

- Landlord pays water/sewage/garbage

- Willing to consider a cat

- One off-street parking space for additional $50/month

- 2nd bedroom is smaller



Available now!

*No smoking*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5886971)