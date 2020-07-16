1518 Arch St Apt 3

Amenities
INCREDIBLE PRIVATE ROOFTOP in this beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath in the Mexican War Streets. Easy highway access. Fantastic natural light, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large, private rooftop make this an unbeatable place to call home! Walkable to Downtown Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, PNC Park, a plethora of bars and restaurants, river trails, the Mattress Factory, the Children's Museum, the Aviary, Allegheny General Hospital, and Randyland!
Property Highlights:
- Wrap-around deck
- Coin op washer/dryer
- Dishwasher and Garbage disposal
- Jacuzzi tub
- New windows
- Landlord pays water/sewage/garbage
- Willing to consider a cat
- One off-street parking space for additional $50/month
- 2nd bedroom is smaller
Available now!
*No smoking*
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5886971)