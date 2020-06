Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1509 Bingham Street Available 06/01/20 Updated and Modern 4BR/2Ba in the Heart of Southside! Hardwood floors, AC and more! - This 4BR/2BA house located on Bingham St. between 15th and 16th has fabulous amenities after being renovated a few years ago.

Walk to Duquesne of hop on the shuttle only a block away!



**Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

**Dishwasher and huge stainless steel stove and refrigerator - ice maker and water dispenser! Large eat-in kitchen!

**Coin operated laundry on site

**Balcony and Courtyard

**Large basement w/ tons of storage space

**Central air will keep you cool all summer long!



