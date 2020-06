Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

143 Amabell Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3BR Mt. Washington House! 1 Block from Grandview! GORGEOUS KITCHEN! - Don't miss this great home!

Located just one block from Grandview, this spacious Mt. Washington 3br house has everything you need!



*Huge kitchen equipped with a dishwasher! Brand New - Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Back Splash and New Cabinets!

*Front porch and a huge back deck with a great view!

*Central Air!

*Spacious Bedrooms!



(RLNE3189030)