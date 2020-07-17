All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1306 Sheffield Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1306 Sheffield Street - 3
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1306 Sheffield Street - 3

1306 Sheffield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Sheffield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Manchester

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have any available units?
1306 Sheffield Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Sheffield Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University