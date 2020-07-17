Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1306 Sheffield Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1306 Sheffield Street - 3
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1306 Sheffield Street - 3
1306 Sheffield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1306 Sheffield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Manchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have any available units?
1306 Sheffield Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pittsburgh, PA
.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pittsburgh Rent Report
.
Is 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Sheffield Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh
.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Sheffield Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5644 Hempstead Road
5644 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Similar Pages
Pittsburgh 1 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with Parking
Pittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bethel Park, PA
South Park Township, PA
Jefferson Hills, PA
Murrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PA
Fernway, PA
Munhall, PA
Carnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Shadyside
Squirrel Hill South
North Oakland
Downtown Pittsburgh
East Liberty
Central Oakland
Bloomfield
Southside Flats
Apartments Near Colleges
Chatham University
Point Park University
Duquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
Carlow University