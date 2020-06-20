1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1

Amenities
SECTION 8 ELIGIBILITY
***Please Read The Entire Add***
Description:
This studio 1 BA 1st-floor apartment is located in the Mckees Rocks area of Pittsburgh. It is conveniently located near Downtown, Station Square, South Side, Uptown, and the North Shore.
Parking: Street Parking Only
Laundry: None
A/C: None, tenants can supply their own window units.
Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage.
NO SMOKING
Pets are NOT permitted.
Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.
Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys
