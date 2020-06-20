1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1

Amenities

AVAILABLE 5/15/20 Additional photos and a walk-through video will be added by 5/21/20.



SECTION 8 ELIGIBILITY



***Please Read The Entire Add***



Description:

This studio 1 BA 1st-floor apartment is located in the Mckees Rocks area of Pittsburgh. It is conveniently located near Downtown, Station Square, South Side, Uptown, and the North Shore.



Parking: Street Parking Only



Laundry: None



A/C: None, tenants can supply their own window units.



Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage.



NO SMOKING



Pets are NOT permitted.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys



