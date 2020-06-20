All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1

1255 Chartiers Avenue · (412) 520-7684
Location

1255 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Crafton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
e-payments
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
AVAILABLE 5/15/20 Additional photos and a walk-through video will be added by 5/21/20.

SECTION 8 ELIGIBILITY

***Please Read The Entire Add***

Description:
This studio 1 BA 1st-floor apartment is located in the Mckees Rocks area of Pittsburgh. It is conveniently located near Downtown, Station Square, South Side, Uptown, and the North Shore.

Parking: Street Parking Only

Laundry: None

A/C: None, tenants can supply their own window units.

Tenants Responsibilities: Gas Electric, Water/sewage.

NO SMOKING

Pets are NOT permitted.

Pay your rent online
Submit Maintenance Requests Online

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Insurance: Each tenant must have renters' insurance before picking up keys

Property Manager:
Keller Williams Realty - Pgh - East
The Full House LLC
412.593.6796 call or text for faster response

For a complete list of our available units see the “tenants” section of our website www.thefullhousellc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
