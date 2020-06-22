1201 Wolfrum St Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this large 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets. Located on a quiet street, but within walking distance of Allegheny General Hospital, PNC Park, Heinz Field, and the Casino, This unit has just been fully renovated with brand new kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granted countertops. The unit also features all new flooring and in-unit laundry!



Utilities:

$50 flat fee per person for water/sewage/trash removal

Electric and gas in tenant's name.



No Dogs -Sorry.

Cats are OK with extra pet fee/deposit



Application includes background and credit check.

Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.