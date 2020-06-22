1201 Wolfrum St Apt 3

All apartments in Pittsburgh
Location

1201 Wolfrum Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this large 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets. Located on a quiet street, but within walking distance of Allegheny General Hospital, PNC Park, Heinz Field, and the Casino, This unit has just been fully renovated with brand new kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granted countertops. The unit also features all new flooring and in-unit laundry!

Utilities:
$50 flat fee per person for water/sewage/trash removal
Electric and gas in tenant's name.

No Dogs -Sorry.
Cats are OK with extra pet fee/deposit

Application includes background and credit check.
Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

