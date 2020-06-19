112 Washington Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

BRAND NEW construction at The Washington at Chatham located in Downtown Pittsburgh directly across from PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Also located in walking distance of Duquesne University and a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment needs! Inquire today availability and to schedule a tour! 412.523.0579.



APARTMENT FEATURES:



• Fully Equipped kitchens

• Gas range/oven

• In-suite Washer/Dryer

• Granite Countertops

• Vaulted ceilings

• Floor to ceiling windows

• Motorized Shades

• Verizon/Comcast internet-cable access

• Individually controlled heating & air

• Jetted soaking tubs

• Rain head shower with body jets

• Overhead lighting in all rooms

• Ceiling fans

• Jack & Jill Bathrooms in Select Suites, Perfect for Entertaining



• COMMUNITY AMENITIES:



• Pet Friendly

• Trash and Recycling Chutes

• Online work order requests

• Online rent payments available

• 7 day a week onsite staff

• 24/7 Concierge

• Package Service

• Well lit hallways and stairwells

• Keyless Entry

• Room Service

• Coffee Bar

• Bicycle Storage

• Weight Room

• Cardio Room

• Yoga & Pilates Studio

• Spinning Studio

• Business & Study Center

• Movie Theater

• Party Room

• Gaming Room

• Resident Lounge

• Zen Lounge

• Storage Lockers

• Onsite Garage Parking

• Private Outdoor Courtyard with Relaxing Fountain Feature

• Access Control Building

• Easy Access to all major highways

• Walking distance to downtown entertainment, shopping, dining, etc.

• Stunning 360° Degree Views of the City Skyline

• Walking distance from PPG Paints Arena for hockey games, concerts, and events

• 24/7 Emergency maintenance

• Discounted hotel rates for guests

• Valet service

• Dry cleaning service

• Onsite restaurant/bar

• Onsite Starbucks



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13169237



(RLNE5653037)