Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

112 Washington Place

112 Washington Place · (412) 523-0579
Location

112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
valet service
yoga
BRAND NEW construction at The Washington at Chatham located in Downtown Pittsburgh directly across from PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Also located in walking distance of Duquesne University and a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment needs! Inquire today availability and to schedule a tour! 412.523.0579.

APARTMENT FEATURES:

• Fully Equipped kitchens
• Gas range/oven
• In-suite Washer/Dryer
• Granite Countertops
• Vaulted ceilings
• Floor to ceiling windows
• Motorized Shades
• Verizon/Comcast internet-cable access
• Individually controlled heating & air
• Jetted soaking tubs
• Rain head shower with body jets
• Overhead lighting in all rooms
• Ceiling fans
• Jack & Jill Bathrooms in Select Suites, Perfect for Entertaining

• COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

• Pet Friendly
• Trash and Recycling Chutes
• Online work order requests
• Online rent payments available
• 7 day a week onsite staff
• 24/7 Concierge
• Package Service
• Well lit hallways and stairwells
• Keyless Entry
• Room Service
• Coffee Bar
• Bicycle Storage
• Weight Room
• Cardio Room
• Yoga & Pilates Studio
• Spinning Studio
• Business & Study Center
• Movie Theater
• Party Room
• Gaming Room
• Resident Lounge
• Zen Lounge
• Storage Lockers
• Onsite Garage Parking
• Private Outdoor Courtyard with Relaxing Fountain Feature
• Access Control Building
• Easy Access to all major highways
• Walking distance to downtown entertainment, shopping, dining, etc.
• Stunning 360° Degree Views of the City Skyline
• Walking distance from PPG Paints Arena for hockey games, concerts, and events
• 24/7 Emergency maintenance
• Discounted hotel rates for guests
• Valet service
• Dry cleaning service
• Onsite restaurant/bar
• Onsite Starbucks

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13169237

(RLNE5653037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Washington Place have any available units?
112 Washington Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Washington Place have?
Some of 112 Washington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Washington Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Washington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Washington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Washington Place is pet friendly.
Does 112 Washington Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 Washington Place does offer parking.
Does 112 Washington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Washington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Washington Place have a pool?
No, 112 Washington Place does not have a pool.
Does 112 Washington Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Washington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Washington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Washington Place has units with dishwashers.
