Last updated June 19 2020

1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3

1100 Allegheny Avenue · (412) 927-7818
Location

1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Central Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood. Close to great restaurants on Western Avenue, Easy access to downtown Pittsburgh, stadiums, the T, and major highways.

***Please note upgrades happening in July prior to move in that will include, new drywall on ceilings, new hardwood floors (removing all carpet) and adding laundry in unit!****

Apartment highlights - TWO bathroom, Central air, small quiet building, only apartment on the floor, lots of natural light.

Cats - OK with extra deposit/fees
No dogs allowed.

Utilities:
Gas and electric in tenant's name
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person

Application includes background and credit check.
Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have any available units?
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have?
Some of 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
