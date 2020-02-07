1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3

Amenities
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood. Close to great restaurants on Western Avenue, Easy access to downtown Pittsburgh, stadiums, the T, and major highways.
***Please note upgrades happening in July prior to move in that will include, new drywall on ceilings, new hardwood floors (removing all carpet) and adding laundry in unit!****
Apartment highlights - TWO bathroom, Central air, small quiet building, only apartment on the floor, lots of natural light.
Cats - OK with extra deposit/fees
No dogs allowed.
Utilities:
Gas and electric in tenant's name
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person
Application includes background and credit check.
Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.