1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood. Close to great restaurants on Western Avenue, Easy access to downtown Pittsburgh, stadiums, the T, and major highways.



***Please note upgrades happening in July prior to move in that will include, new drywall on ceilings, new hardwood floors (removing all carpet) and adding laundry in unit!****



Apartment highlights - TWO bathroom, Central air, small quiet building, only apartment on the floor, lots of natural light.



Cats - OK with extra deposit/fees

No dogs allowed.



Utilities:

Gas and electric in tenant's name

Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:

$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person



Application includes background and credit check.

Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.