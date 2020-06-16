Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pine Ridge
Find more places like 1212 Steele Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pine Ridge, PA
/
1212 Steele Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 Steele Cir
1212 Steele Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1212 Steele Circle, Pine Ridge, PA 18324
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this Lovely Well maintained Colonial home. This home features 4 bedroom 2.5 Baths, family room and garage, NICE BIG FLAT YARD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Steele Cir have any available units?
1212 Steele Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Ridge, PA
.
What amenities does 1212 Steele Cir have?
Some of 1212 Steele Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 Steele Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Steele Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Steele Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Steele Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Ridge
.
Does 1212 Steele Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir does offer parking.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir has a pool.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have accessible units?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Morristown, NJ
Summit, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Easton, PA
Madison, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Chatham, NJ
Short Hills, NJ
Florham Park, NJ
North Plainfield, NJ
Dover, NJ
Bloomingdale, NJ
Wharton, NJ
New Providence, NJ
Morris Plains, NJ
Bound Brook, NJ
Saw Creek, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Newton, NJ
Panther Valley, NJ
Bangor, PA
Pen Argyl, PA
Washington, NJ
Mount Arlington, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Succasunna, NJ
Hamburg, NJ
Kenvil, NJ
High Bridge, NJ
Wilson, PA
Mendham, NJ
Rockaway, NJ
Highland Lake, NJ
Bernardsville, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
Moravian College
Muhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community College
Sussex County Community College
Lehigh University