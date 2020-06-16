All apartments in Pine Ridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1212 Steele Cir

1212 Steele Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Steele Circle, Pine Ridge, PA 18324

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this Lovely Well maintained Colonial home. This home features 4 bedroom 2.5 Baths, family room and garage, NICE BIG FLAT YARD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Steele Cir have any available units?
1212 Steele Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Ridge, PA.
What amenities does 1212 Steele Cir have?
Some of 1212 Steele Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Steele Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Steele Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Steele Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Steele Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Ridge.
Does 1212 Steele Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir does offer parking.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir has a pool.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have accessible units?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Steele Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Steele Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Steele Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
