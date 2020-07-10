Sign Up
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM
Workforce Homes West of Broad
2102 West Tioga Street
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2102 West Tioga Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tioga
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Workforce Homes West of Broad.
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad have any available units?
Workforce Homes West of Broad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does Workforce Homes West of Broad have?
Some of Workforce Homes West of Broad's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Workforce Homes West of Broad currently offering any rent specials?
Workforce Homes West of Broad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Workforce Homes West of Broad pet-friendly?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad offer parking?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad does not offer parking.
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad have units with washers and dryers?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad have a pool?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad does not have a pool.
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad have accessible units?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad does not have accessible units.
Does Workforce Homes West of Broad have units with dishwashers?
No, Workforce Homes West of Broad does not have units with dishwashers.
