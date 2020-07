Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated furnished patio / balcony bathtub ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym bike storage media room package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal

Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment. The Versailles Philadelphia is a historic, 1920s-era residential building that has been upgraded for the contemporary age, now featuring 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom Philadelphia apartments for rent in Rittenhouse. Finished with high-end materials, premium appliances and fixtures, and preserved architectural details, these Center City apartments are just steps from Rittenhouse Square. With a rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, business center, and more, the Versailles is well-equipped with comforts and amenities to enhance any lifestyle.