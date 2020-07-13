All apartments in Philadelphia
U City Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

U City Flats

4612 Sansom St · (215) 995-2481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4612-1 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 4618-3 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4621-3 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from U City Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located in the University City neighborhood, U City Flats offers newly constructed apartments in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. University City is an up-and-coming neighborhood, and we found it was the perfect location for Philadelphia's newest two and three-bedroom apartment community. U City Flats offers unlimited access to employment centers and the Septa Train and Bus public transportation as well as entertainment and retail opportunities. Aside from the neighborhood, our high-end apartment amenities are meant to impress. Residents will enjoy apartment features such as salt and pepper countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walnut plank flooring. After time spent at school or work, it is time to play, and if youre looking for entertainment in the area, it is always within reach. You'll find U City Flats nestled within eclectic West Philly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does U City Flats have any available units?
U City Flats has 3 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does U City Flats have?
Some of U City Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is U City Flats currently offering any rent specials?
U City Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is U City Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, U City Flats is pet friendly.
Does U City Flats offer parking?
Yes, U City Flats offers parking.
Does U City Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, U City Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does U City Flats have a pool?
No, U City Flats does not have a pool.
Does U City Flats have accessible units?
No, U City Flats does not have accessible units.
Does U City Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, U City Flats has units with dishwashers.
