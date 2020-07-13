Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Located in the University City neighborhood, U City Flats offers newly constructed apartments in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. University City is an up-and-coming neighborhood, and we found it was the perfect location for Philadelphia's newest two and three-bedroom apartment community. U City Flats offers unlimited access to employment centers and the Septa Train and Bus public transportation as well as entertainment and retail opportunities. Aside from the neighborhood, our high-end apartment amenities are meant to impress. Residents will enjoy apartment features such as salt and pepper countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walnut plank flooring. After time spent at school or work, it is time to play, and if youre looking for entertainment in the area, it is always within reach. You'll find U City Flats nestled within eclectic West Philly!