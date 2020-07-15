Tustin Court Apartments

Amenities
Rhawnhurst, is a residential neighborhood in the north east section of Philadelphia. Zip codes for Rhawnhurst include 19152 & part of 19111. Major roads are Cottman Ave, Bustleton Ave, Castor Ave, Rhawn Street, & the Roosevelt Boulevard. Several bus lines such as the SEPTA 58 serve Rhawnhurst. Major shopping centers include the Bell's Corner Shopping Center, the Cottman Bustleton Center, & the Roosevelt Mall at Cottman Ave. Many smaller storefronts also line the neighborhood. The major recreation attraction in Rhawnhurst is Pennypack Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.