Philadelphia, PA
Tustin Court Apartments
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:20 AM

Tustin Court Apartments

8410 Bustleton Avenue ·
Location

8410 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152
Rhawnhurst

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tustin Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
Rhawnhurst, is a residential neighborhood in the north east section of Philadelphia. Zip codes for Rhawnhurst include 19152 & part of 19111. Major roads are Cottman Ave, Bustleton Ave, Castor Ave, Rhawn Street, & the Roosevelt Boulevard. Several bus lines such as the SEPTA 58 serve Rhawnhurst. Major shopping centers include the Bell's Corner Shopping Center, the Cottman Bustleton Center, & the Roosevelt Mall at Cottman Ave. Many smaller storefronts also line the neighborhood. The major recreation attraction in Rhawnhurst is Pennypack Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per adult applicant
Deposit: 1.5x Rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tustin Court Apartments have any available units?
Tustin Court Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Tustin Court Apartments have?
Some of Tustin Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tustin Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tustin Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tustin Court Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Tustin Court Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Tustin Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tustin Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Tustin Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tustin Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tustin Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Tustin Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Tustin Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tustin Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tustin Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Tustin Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
