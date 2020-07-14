Sign Up
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Tremont Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
·
(215) 709-7574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Bustleton
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 day AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tremont Court Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Tremont Court Apartments have any available units?
Tremont Court Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is Tremont Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tremont Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tremont Court Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Tremont Court Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does Tremont Court Apartments offer parking?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Tremont Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tremont Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Tremont Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tremont Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tremont Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Tremont Court Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
