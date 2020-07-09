All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like The Willows at Wissahickon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Willows at Wissahickon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Willows at Wissahickon

549 W Manheim St · (215) 842-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
West Central Germantown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507-11B · Avail. Jul 31

$974

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 430-18B · Avail. now

$1,165

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 430-43B · Avail. now

$1,165

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Willows at Wissahickon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
online portal
Cricket Court Commons is a 228-unit apartment community in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. The complex contains a mix of affordable one and two bedroom units, some market rate and some income restricted. The apartments feature spacious floorplans, fully-equipped kitchens, central air, carpeting, large closets, and semi-private entrances in a tranquil setting. One of the unique features of the development is that the majority of the apartments have enclosed parking directly under the units as well as laundry facilities and extra storage. The community has full-time management and maintenance on-site, is pet friendly, has off-street lot & garage parking options, and offers resident service programs. The community is conveniently located to downtown Philadelphia and is just a short walk to several modes of public transit, including bus, rail and trolley lines.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Call us for details!
Cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Call us for details!
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Willows at Wissahickon have any available units?
The Willows at Wissahickon has 10 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Willows at Wissahickon have?
Some of The Willows at Wissahickon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Willows at Wissahickon currently offering any rent specials?
The Willows at Wissahickon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Willows at Wissahickon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Willows at Wissahickon is pet friendly.
Does The Willows at Wissahickon offer parking?
Yes, The Willows at Wissahickon offers parking.
Does The Willows at Wissahickon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Willows at Wissahickon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Willows at Wissahickon have a pool?
No, The Willows at Wissahickon does not have a pool.
Does The Willows at Wissahickon have accessible units?
Yes, The Willows at Wissahickon has accessible units.
Does The Willows at Wissahickon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Willows at Wissahickon has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Willows at Wissahickon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity