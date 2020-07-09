The Willows at Wissahickon

Amenities

Cricket Court Commons is a 228-unit apartment community in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. The complex contains a mix of affordable one and two bedroom units, some market rate and some income restricted. The apartments feature spacious floorplans, fully-equipped kitchens, central air, carpeting, large closets, and semi-private entrances in a tranquil setting. One of the unique features of the development is that the majority of the apartments have enclosed parking directly under the units as well as laundry facilities and extra storage. The community has full-time management and maintenance on-site, is pet friendly, has off-street lot & garage parking options, and offers resident service programs. The community is conveniently located to downtown Philadelphia and is just a short walk to several modes of public transit, including bus, rail and trolley lines.