Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

The Station at Manayunk

1 Parker Ave · (215) 584-4201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5106 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2410 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3410 · Avail. now

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Station at Manayunk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Find your balance of urban living and small town charm at the Station at Manayunk. Choose from brand new one- or two-bedroom apartments in Manayunk. Our rental homes are nestled along the Schuylkill River in one of Philadelphias desired neighborhoods. \n\nStroll down Main Street for a mix of classic and contemporary retail, restaurants, and entertainment, or hop on SEPTA at the adjacent Ivy Ridge station for a quick ride to downtown Philadelphia. Take advantage of the nearby I-76 for easy access to Center City, King of Prussia and the entire metropolitan area. \n\nOur beautiful apartments for rent have tons of natural light, a full size washer and dryer, private balconies, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. And we offer a number of conveniences and amenities to our residents, including a resident bike share program, bike repair shop and garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $0 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Station at Manayunk have any available units?
The Station at Manayunk has 7 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Station at Manayunk have?
Some of The Station at Manayunk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Station at Manayunk currently offering any rent specials?
The Station at Manayunk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Station at Manayunk pet-friendly?
Yes, The Station at Manayunk is pet friendly.
Does The Station at Manayunk offer parking?
Yes, The Station at Manayunk offers parking.
Does The Station at Manayunk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Station at Manayunk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Station at Manayunk have a pool?
No, The Station at Manayunk does not have a pool.
Does The Station at Manayunk have accessible units?
No, The Station at Manayunk does not have accessible units.
Does The Station at Manayunk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Station at Manayunk has units with dishwashers.
