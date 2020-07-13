Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Find your balance of urban living and small town charm at the Station at Manayunk. Choose from brand new one- or two-bedroom apartments in Manayunk. Our rental homes are nestled along the Schuylkill River in one of Philadelphias desired neighborhoods.



Stroll down Main Street for a mix of classic and contemporary retail, restaurants, and entertainment, or hop on SEPTA at the adjacent Ivy Ridge station for a quick ride to downtown Philadelphia. Take advantage of the nearby I-76 for easy access to Center City, King of Prussia and the entire metropolitan area.



Our beautiful apartments for rent have tons of natural light, a full size washer and dryer, private balconies, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. And we offer a number of conveniences and amenities to our residents, including a resident bike share program, bike repair shop and garage parking.