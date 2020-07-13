Amenities
Find your balance of urban living and small town charm at the Station at Manayunk. Choose from brand new one- or two-bedroom apartments in Manayunk. Our rental homes are nestled along the Schuylkill River in one of Philadelphias desired neighborhoods. \n\nStroll down Main Street for a mix of classic and contemporary retail, restaurants, and entertainment, or hop on SEPTA at the adjacent Ivy Ridge station for a quick ride to downtown Philadelphia. Take advantage of the nearby I-76 for easy access to Center City, King of Prussia and the entire metropolitan area. \n\nOur beautiful apartments for rent have tons of natural light, a full size washer and dryer, private balconies, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. And we offer a number of conveniences and amenities to our residents, including a resident bike share program, bike repair shop and garage parking.