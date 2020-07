Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Under new award-winning management by Bozzuto, rated top management company in the nation four years in a row by ORA and residents. Only when modern apartment homes and grand amenity spaces are brought together in an exquisite setting, convenient to the best a city has to offer, can it be considered worthy to bear the Royal name. The Royal Athena redefines what gracious living should be. Schedule your personal tour today and find your very own sanctuary in the heart of Bala Cynwyd. Who says you can't have it all?