Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities conference room coffee bar gym bike storage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge internet access valet service

A world of sophistication and luxury welcomes you to The Republic apartments. With a nod to the general artistic atmosphere of the area and a hint of fun, funky flavor, our centrally located Rittenhouse Square apartments offer the benefits of a high-rise building combined with the services typically reserved for a boutique, luxury building. At The Republic apartments, we strongly believe you don’t need to settle for less of anything, especially when we offer the best of everything.



Living at The Republic Apartments in Philadelphia, PA means more than just having your home in a prime location, it means embracing the dynamic lifestyle of our urban community. The decor is simplistically soothing yet warm and playful, while the authenticity of the building is echoed in the high-standard of our community features. Our studio, one, and tw