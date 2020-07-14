All apartments in Philadelphia
The Metropolitan Wynnefield.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

The Metropolitan Wynnefield

5000 Woodbine Ave · (215) 709-8969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Overbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,305

Studio · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,340

Studio · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,365

Studio · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan Wynnefield.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township. Our cat-friendly 1 and 2-bedroom rental apartments feature huge floor plans, air conditioning, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens, and more. Students and faculty enjoy the convenience of living in walking distance to Saint Josephs University. University Shuttle buses are available to students during school hours to Bryn Mawr and City Avenues, and an escort service is available to walk students to the door of our Wynnefield apartments after hours during the school year. Those who drive will appreciate our on-site garage parking. Looking for an apartment in Wynnefield? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan wynnefield. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 pounds or less-yes breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 pounds or less
Parking Details: Off Strreet parking -garages $50 per month extra.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have any available units?
The Metropolitan Wynnefield has 5 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have?
Some of The Metropolitan Wynnefield's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan Wynnefield currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan Wynnefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan Wynnefield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan Wynnefield is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan Wynnefield offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Metropolitan Wynnefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have a pool?
No, The Metropolitan Wynnefield does not have a pool.
Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan Wynnefield does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan Wynnefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan Wynnefield has units with dishwashers.

