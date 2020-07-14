The Metropolitan Wynnefield.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township. Our cat-friendly 1 and 2-bedroom rental apartments feature huge floor plans, air conditioning, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens, and more. Students and faculty enjoy the convenience of living in walking distance to Saint Josephs University. University Shuttle buses are available to students during school hours to Bryn Mawr and City Avenues, and an escort service is available to walk students to the door of our Wynnefield apartments after hours during the school year. Those who drive will appreciate our on-site garage parking. Looking for an apartment in Wynnefield? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan wynnefield. Apartment homes for living.