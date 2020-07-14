The Metropolitan Wynnefield.

5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Overbrook
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 306 · Avail. now
$1,305
Studio · 1 Bath · 680 sqft
Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 12
$1,340
Studio · 1 Bath · 930 sqft
Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,365
Studio · 1 Bath · 930 sqft
Amenities
24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township. Our cat-friendly 1 and 2-bedroom rental apartments feature huge floor plans, air conditioning, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchens, and more. Students and faculty enjoy the convenience of living in walking distance to Saint Josephs University. University Shuttle buses are available to students during school hours to Bryn Mawr and City Avenues, and an escort service is available to walk students to the door of our Wynnefield apartments after hours during the school year. Those who drive will appreciate our on-site garage parking. Looking for an apartment in Wynnefield? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan wynnefield. Apartment homes for living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 pounds or less-yes breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 35 pounds or less
Parking Details: Off Strreet parking -garages $50 per month extra.
Frequently Asked Questions
