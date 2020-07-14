All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

The Metropolitan- Roxborough

7841 Ridge Ave · (215) 608-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Upper Roxborough

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 256 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan- Roxborough.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Within our spacious apartments are your dream designer kitchens and large closets with ample storage space. If you are a student at Roxborough School of Nursing or Philadelphia University, our apartments are within close proximity to provide you with off-campus housing. Get your daily exercise on the various trails at Wissahickon Valley Park located nearby. Our community offers your favorite amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. All within close proximity is great shopping and top restaurants in the area as well as the exciting night life of Manayunk. Looking for an apartment complex in Roxborough? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan at roxborough. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and 65 pound combined weight
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Free Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: $15.00 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have any available units?
The Metropolitan- Roxborough has 11 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have?
Some of The Metropolitan- Roxborough's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan- Roxborough currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan- Roxborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan- Roxborough pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan- Roxborough is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan- Roxborough offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Metropolitan- Roxborough does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan- Roxborough has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan- Roxborough does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan- Roxborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan- Roxborough has units with dishwashers.
