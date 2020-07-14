Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Within our spacious apartments are your dream designer kitchens and large closets with ample storage space. If you are a student at Roxborough School of Nursing or Philadelphia University, our apartments are within close proximity to provide you with off-campus housing. Get your daily exercise on the various trails at Wissahickon Valley Park located nearby. Our community offers your favorite amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. All within close proximity is great shopping and top restaurants in the area as well as the exciting night life of Manayunk. Looking for an apartment complex in Roxborough? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan at roxborough. Apartment homes for living.