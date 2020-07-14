7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Upper Roxborough
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 256 · Avail. now
$1,215
Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft
Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 22
$1,215
Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft
Unit 166 · Avail. now
$1,230
Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Within our spacious apartments are your dream designer kitchens and large closets with ample storage space. If you are a student at Roxborough School of Nursing or Philadelphia University, our apartments are within close proximity to provide you with off-campus housing. Get your daily exercise on the various trails at Wissahickon Valley Park located nearby. Our community offers your favorite amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. All within close proximity is great shopping and top restaurants in the area as well as the exciting night life of Manayunk. Looking for an apartment complex in Roxborough? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan at roxborough. Apartment homes for living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and 65 pound combined weight
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Free Off Street Parking.
Storage Details: $15.00 per month
