Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill package receiving yoga cats allowed elevator garage bike storage business center internet access

The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes. Located in historic Brewerytown, one of Philadelphia's most exciting, up and coming neighborhoods, The Hub offers over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space including a dynamic health and wellness fitness center, equipped with cutting-edge technology, a resort pool, outdoor kitchen with BBQ area, fire pit lounges, and our carefully crafted indoor lounge spaces and lifestyle-centered amenities. It will also include 8,000 square feet of workshare space. Bordered by Fairmount Park, the luxury apartments at The Hub are convenient to shops, restaurants, colleges and city attractions, and it is within easy biking distance of Kelly and West River drives. Westrum Development Company is partnering with 1776 Brewerytown to redefine the work, live and play paradigm. The ...