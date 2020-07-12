All apartments in Philadelphia
The Commonwealth

1201 Chestnut St · (215) 515-9776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month FREE on a 12 month lease! *Move In by 8/1. Call for details.
Location

1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1006 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commonwealth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
doorman
online portal
package receiving
Juxtaposing the building’s 1902 Renaissance Rival architecture with Midtown Village’s contemporary nightlife and hip markets, The Commonwealth weaves a seamless tapestry of historic elegance and the vibrant urban culture of Center City Philadelphia, PA. This restored mid-rise community blends classic design with contemporary, upscale finishes that have resulted in multiple awards from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association for presentation, maintenance and service. Starting with the convenient concierge welcoming you to the meticulously curated Art Deco lobby, The Commonwealth exudes a unique experience that extends to each apartment for rent. European-style kitchens and stunning views enhance your day to day just as much as the 99 Walk Score and direct access to Philly’s robust public transit systems. Discover what all the fuss is about when you tour The Commonwealth today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Commonwealth have any available units?
The Commonwealth has 6 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Commonwealth have?
Some of The Commonwealth's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
The Commonwealth is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE on a 12 month lease! *Move In by 8/1. Call for details.
Is The Commonwealth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commonwealth is pet friendly.
Does The Commonwealth offer parking?
No, The Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does The Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Commonwealth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commonwealth have a pool?
No, The Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does The Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, The Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does The Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
