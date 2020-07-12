Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator 24hr gym bike storage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance doorman online portal package receiving

Juxtaposing the building’s 1902 Renaissance Rival architecture with Midtown Village’s contemporary nightlife and hip markets, The Commonwealth weaves a seamless tapestry of historic elegance and the vibrant urban culture of Center City Philadelphia, PA. This restored mid-rise community blends classic design with contemporary, upscale finishes that have resulted in multiple awards from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association for presentation, maintenance and service. Starting with the convenient concierge welcoming you to the meticulously curated Art Deco lobby, The Commonwealth exudes a unique experience that extends to each apartment for rent. European-style kitchens and stunning views enhance your day to day just as much as the 99 Walk Score and direct access to Philly’s robust public transit systems. Discover what all the fuss is about when you tour The Commonwealth today!