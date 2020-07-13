All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Broderick

400 Walnut St · (267) 202-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply by 7/31 & receive 6 weeks FREE on a 12 month lease! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available!
Location

400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06H · Avail. Aug 25

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 01B · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 05A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05F · Avail. now

$3,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Broderick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Philadelphia, PA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Society Hill, Philadelphia, with easy access to 95 and 676, The Broderick is just minutes away from Independence Hall, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Philadelphia has to offer. Prestigious Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital – Penn Med are just minutes away.

The Broderick provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a communal kitchen, 11th floor lounge, and washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Street parking with a city permit is available; There is a paid garage 2 blocks away, prices range from $250-$350/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Broderick have any available units?
The Broderick has 15 units available starting at $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Broderick have?
Some of The Broderick's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Broderick currently offering any rent specials?
The Broderick is offering the following rent specials: Apply by 7/31 & receive 6 weeks FREE on a 12 month lease! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available!
Is The Broderick pet-friendly?
Yes, The Broderick is pet friendly.
Does The Broderick offer parking?
Yes, The Broderick offers parking.
Does The Broderick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Broderick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Broderick have a pool?
No, The Broderick does not have a pool.
Does The Broderick have accessible units?
No, The Broderick does not have accessible units.
Does The Broderick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Broderick has units with dishwashers.

