Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge bike storage internet access package receiving elevator parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Philadelphia, PA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Society Hill, Philadelphia, with easy access to 95 and 676, The Broderick is just minutes away from Independence Hall, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Philadelphia has to offer. Prestigious Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital – Penn Med are just minutes away.



The Broderick provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a communal kitchen, 11th floor lounge, and washer & dryer.



