Amenities

24hr laundry dishwasher all utils included 24hr maintenance cable included walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments e-payments game room internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table roommate matching smoke-free community

The Axis offers you an incredibly convenient location, flexible leasing terms and a vast array of amenities and services at reasonable prices. Seconds away from your classes at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, you will find plenty of things to do in your free time - eateries, shopping and theaters. Or join the Resident Advisers and other students for game events, movie nights, cultural dances and other social opportunities.