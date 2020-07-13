All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

The Arch

100 N 17th St · (215) 515-2845
Rent Special
1 month FREE on select floor plans with move in by 8/1!
Location

100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0601 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 0502 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 826 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
bike storage
internet access
lobby
media room
garage
parking
Rich in history and imagination

The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor. Intelligent floor plan layouts, lifestyle-centered amenities, inimitable views, and convenient Center City location make The Arch a place you can live. But its the airy light-flooded spaces, modern finishes, and stunning original artistry that will make you come alive.
The Arch Is Located At 100 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC. The Arch Offers One and Two Bedroom Apartments ranging in size from 457 To 952 Sq. Ft. Amenities include a Fitness Center, Resident Lounge, State of the Art Media Room, 24 Hour Front Desk/Concierge Staff, and more. This rental community is Pet Friendly, and is located in the 19103 Zip Code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 2 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 reservation fee, $350 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arch have any available units?
The Arch has 23 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arch have?
Some of The Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arch currently offering any rent specials?
The Arch is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE on select floor plans with move in by 8/1!
Is The Arch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arch is pet friendly.
Does The Arch offer parking?
Yes, The Arch offers parking.
Does The Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arch have a pool?
No, The Arch does not have a pool.
Does The Arch have accessible units?
No, The Arch does not have accessible units.
Does The Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arch has units with dishwashers.
