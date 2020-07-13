Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym bike storage internet access lobby media room garage parking

Rich in history and imagination



The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor. Intelligent floor plan layouts, lifestyle-centered amenities, inimitable views, and convenient Center City location make The Arch a place you can live. But its the airy light-flooded spaces, modern finishes, and stunning original artistry that will make you come alive.

The Arch Is Located At 100 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC. The Arch Offers One and Two Bedroom Apartments ranging in size from 457 To 952 Sq. Ft. Amenities include a Fitness Center, Resident Lounge, State of the Art Media Room, 24 Hour Front Desk/Concierge Staff, and more. This rental community is Pet Friendly, and is located in the 19103 Zip Code.