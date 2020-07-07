All apartments in Philadelphia
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Penthouses at Park Towne Place

2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy · (215) 607-7821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E0103 · Avail. now

$1,414

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit W0102 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit W0201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,484

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit E0406 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit W0112 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit N0111 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E0105 · Avail. now

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit E1615 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit E1207 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 31+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit S0405 · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit N1105 · Avail. now

$3,419

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit N0705 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,424

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Penthouses at Park Towne Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
business center
conference room
courtyard
package receiving
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes in Philadelphia, PA 19130 is located on the Parkway in the Museum District just off of the Schuylkill Banks trail. Our renovated apartment homes include modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring throughout, stackable washer and dryer, walk in closets with custom built in organization, and more. Smart home technology available in every home! Enjoy an abundance of amenities at the Towne Center on site including the Oar Pub social lounge with billiards and demonstration kitchen, a 4,000 sq. ft. fitness center equipped with TechnoGym equipment, a boxing gym as well as a spin yoga studio. Relax at the largest swimming pool in the area with cabanas, a wet bar, grills and a fire pit. Onsite conveniences include a resident shuttle to Center City and University City, pet grooming and daycare at Doggie VIP, British Imperial Dry Cleaners, and Pretoria Salon Spa. Walking distance to The Barnes and Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pet friendly we have 3 dog parks onsite and smoke free. Visit us during office hours or schedule an evening tour 24 hours in advance! You can also tour without taking a step! Remote, real time video tours are now available. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $79
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $395 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $200/month. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our parking lot. None, assigned: $275/month. Garage parking with controlled access is available on-site for a fee. Prices range from $275-$300 based on location. None, assigned: $375/month. Tandem parking is available to residents for a fee. Prices range from $375-$400 based on location. None, assigned: $10/month. Bike storage lockers are available to residents and range from $10 to $25.. None, assigned. Storage options available ranging from $50-$125, depending on size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have any available units?
Penthouses at Park Towne Place has 88 units available starting at $1,414 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have?
Some of Penthouses at Park Towne Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Penthouses at Park Towne Place currently offering any rent specials?
Penthouses at Park Towne Place is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Penthouses at Park Towne Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Penthouses at Park Towne Place is pet friendly.
Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place offer parking?
Yes, Penthouses at Park Towne Place offers parking.
Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Penthouses at Park Towne Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have a pool?
Yes, Penthouses at Park Towne Place has a pool.
Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have accessible units?
No, Penthouses at Park Towne Place does not have accessible units.
Does Penthouses at Park Towne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Penthouses at Park Towne Place has units with dishwashers.
