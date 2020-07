Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Oxford Circle is a neighborhood in the lower Northeast section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its namesake is the much used traffic circle at Roosevelt Boulevard and Oxford Avenue. The Oxford Circle neighborhood has traditionally included the areas up to Rhawnhurst and Mayfair but does not really have a fixed boundary. Pen Manor apartments is right around the corner from the Jardel Recreation Center, minuets from the Tacony Creek, and one bus ride to the Olney Plaza shopping center.